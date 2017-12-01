Police: Man missing from Lincoln Park since Saturday

Police are searching for a 34-year-old man reported missing from the North Side Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Emanuel Anderson has been missing since Saturday from the 1600 block of North Vine, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Anderson is described as a 5-foot-8, 175-pound black man with black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a beige jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.

Police said he may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380 or 911.