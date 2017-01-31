Police: Man missing from Lincoln Park

Police are looking for a man who was reported missing Monday from the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Kevin Narko, 52, was last seen near the lakefront in the vicinity of North or Fullerton avenues, according to a high-risk missing person alert from Chicago Police. He has a medical condition and may be in need of medication.

Narko is described as a 6-foot, 175-pound white man with blue eyes, gray hair and a light complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt with the word “Yale” written on it, dark-colored jogging pants and bright green running shoes.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.