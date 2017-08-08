Police: Man offered money for sex with girl in Arlington Heights

Police are searching for a man who offered money for sex with an underage girl Sunday afternoon in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

The man drove up to the girl about 2:15 p.m. in the 700 block of East Rockwell Street and offered her money in exchange for a sex act, according to Arlington Heights police.

The suspect, who was the only person in the vehicle, was described as a white man, thought to be in his 20s or 30s, with short brown hair and a brown beard, police said. He was driving a newer-model red, four-door car that was last seen heading west on Rockwell.