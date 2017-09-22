Police: Man robbed same Park Ridge convenience store 3 times

A Northwest Side man has been charged with robbing the same convenience store in northwest suburban Park Ridge three times this year.

Phillip A. Olsen, 27, has been charged with three felony counts of armed robbery, according to Park Ridge police. He is accused of robbing a convenience store in the 500 block of Devon Avenue three times between July 27 and Sept. 8.

Olsen, who lives in the Norwood Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, was arrested by Chicago Police on Sept. 14 “for allegedly committing a similar offense,” according to Park Ridge police. He was then interviewed by detectives, who connected him to the suburban robberies.

He is being held without bond and his next court date is scheduled for Oct. 6, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.