Police: Man robbed several businesses on Northwest, Southwest sides

Police are warning businesses on the Northwest and Southwest sides about a man suspected of robbing several businesses in the last month. | Chicago Police

Police are warning businesses on the Northwest and Southwest sides about a man suspected of robbing several businesses in the last month.

The robber, armed with a knife, entered each business and demanded proceeds, according to a business alert from Chicago Police. The robberies happened:

at 5:16 p.m. July 28 in the 4700 block of West Fullerton Avenue;

about 12:20 p.m. Aug. 3 in the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue;

about 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4 in the 4600 block of North Western Avenue;

at 12:41 p.m. Aug. 7 in the 3500 block of West 26th Street;

at 10:56 a.m. Aug. 14 in the 2400 block of West Armitage Avenue;

about 11:10 a.m. Aug. 17 in the 2700 block of West Cermak Road;

about 9:25 a.m. Aug. 18 in the 1500 block of North Western Avenue; and

about 1:05 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 6600 block of South Pulaski Avenue.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-1, 160- to 220-pound white, Hispanic man between 20 and 37 years old, police said. He had black hair and brown eyes with a physical impairment on the left eye. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on the robberies should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382 or Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.