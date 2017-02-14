Police: Man robs Waukegan Papa John’s at gunpoint

Surveillance footage of a suspect involved in an armed robbery reported Monday night at a Papa John’s in north suburban Waukegan. | Waukegan police

A man with a gun robbed a Papa John’s Pizza restaurant Monday night in north suburban Waukegan.

An employee called for help about 10:30 p.m. after the man entered the pizza place in the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road, showed a silver handgun and made off with an unspecified amount of cash, according to Waukegan police.

The robber was described as a thin black man standing about 5-foot-11, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a zipper, a black winter mask covering the lower portion of his face, dark blue jeans, white tennis shoes and white gloves.

Anyone with information should call police at 847-360-9001.