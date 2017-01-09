Police: Man sexually assaulted girl, 12, after forcing her into van

Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a 12-year old girl Thursday night after violently abducting her in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The girl was walking about 10:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of South May when she was approached by the suspect, who struck her and forced her into a gray conversion van, according to an alert from Chicago Police. He then sexually assaulted the girl, who was eventually able to escape the van and notify authorities.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a light complexion, weighing between 150 and 180 pounds, police said. He is thought to be in his mid-30’s or early 40’s.

Anyone with information should call the Special Investigations Unit at (312) 492-3810.