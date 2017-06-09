Police: Man shot and killed in Englewood

A man was shot to death Wednesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, Chicago Police said.

The 25-year-old was standing on a porch about 9:45 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Carpenter when shots were fired, according to police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.

No one was in custody Wednesday night. Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.