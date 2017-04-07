Police: Man shot at neighbor’s house in Dyer

Charges were pending against a man who allegedly shot at his neighbor’s house, causing a standoff with SWAT officers Sunday evening in northwest Indiana.

A resident called police at 6:41 p.m. to his home in the 1600 block of Cozy Lane in Dyer, Indiana, to report that bullets or fireworks had entered his home, “nearly missing the resident,” according to a statement from Dyer police.

The officers found what appeared to be bullet holes in the side of a house, police said. They also saw two people across the street go into a house in the first block of Gardenia Drive and close the garage door.

Investigators found shell casings on the sidewalk between the driveway and the front door of the house on Gardenia, but no one answered the door or phone calls to the home, police said. The Northwest Regional SWAT team was called to the house, and police restricted traffic and evacuated the surrounding homes.

One of the men came out of the house and was arrested by SWAT officers, police said. The other remained inside the house for another 90 minutes before he came out and was also taken into custody. Police recovered two firearms inside the house.

A 44-year-old man was being held at the Lake County Jail with two felony counts of criminal recklessness and one count of marijuana possession pending against him, police said.

“Investigators believe the homeowner discharged a firearm recklessly in his front yard and the spent rounds entered an occupied house,” Dyer Police Chief David W. Hein said in the statement. “As we approach the Fourth of July Holiday let this be a reminder that Dyer PD will not tolerate irresponsible acts with a firearm ever.”