Police: Man shot by ex-girlfriend in Logan Square

A man was shot by his ex-girlfriend late Sunday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said.

About 11:45 p.m., the ex-girlfriend shot the 52-year-old in his hand during a fight in the 3600 block of West Dickens, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Saint Joseph Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The ex-girlfriend was not in custody early Monday as Area North detectives were investigating.