Police: Man shot by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend in Englewood

A man was shot by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend early Monday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The 27-year-old was visiting his girlfriend at 1:26 a.m. in the 7300 block of South Yale when her ex-boyfriend appeared, according to Chicago Police. The males got into a fight and the ex-boyfriend fired shots, striking the victim in the right armpit.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody early Monday as Area South detectives investigated.