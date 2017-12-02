Police: Man shot by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend in Old Town

A man was shot by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend early Sunday in the Old Town neighborhood on the Near North Side.

The 24-year-old man was with his girlfriend about 2:50 a.m. inside a home in the 400 block of West Evergreen, when the female’s ex-boyfriend came in and got into a fight with the man, according to Chicago Police.

During the fight, the ex-boyfriend pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said. The man suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The ex-boyfriend ran away after the shooting, but the weapon was recovered, police said. No one was in custody early Sunday as Area Central detectives investigated.