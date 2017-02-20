Police: Man shot dead in Altgeld Gardens

A man was shot to death on Monday night in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police.

About 8:15 p.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 900 block of East 132nd Street found the man, thought to be in his 20s, in a field with gunshot wounds across his chest and torso, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately have information on the death.

No one was in custody for the shooting late Monday.