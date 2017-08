Police: Man shot dead in Austin

A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The shooting happened about 3 p.m. in the 100 block of South Lockwood, police said.

The 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.