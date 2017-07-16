Police: Man shot dead in Robbins

A man was fatally shot early Sunday in south suburban Robbins, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

About 3:30 a.m., officers found the 31-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds inside a Kia that crashed on Claire Boulevard near Kedzie, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said in an email.

He was taken to a hospital where he died, Ansari said. His name has not been released.

Investigators think he was shot near the intersection of 135th Street and Claire, leaving the car coasting toward Kedzie.

No one else was inside the car, and no one was in custody Sunday afternoon, police said.