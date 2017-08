Police: Man shot dead on South Side

A 31-year-old man was shot to death early Saturday near the Parkway Gardens public housing complex on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired found him with multiple gunshot wounds about 2:15 a.m. in the 6200 block of South King Drive, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The circumstances of the attack were unknown. No one was in custody.