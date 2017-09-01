Police: Man shot to death, 2 injured in Harvey attack

A man was shot to death and two other people were injured in an attack by masked suspects Sunday night in south suburban Harvey, police said.

About 7:15 p.m., a 21-year-old man and his brother left a home in the 2800 block of South Calumet Avenue to pick up food when they were confronted by two masked, armed males, Harvey police spokesman Sean Howard said. The offenders forced the brothers back inside, and ordered them and another male who was inside the home, onto the floor.

For unknown reasons, one of the offenders shot the 21-year-old in the back and one of the other males in the leg, Howard said. The third victim was badly beaten.

The 21-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, Howard said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately provide information on the fatality.

The two other injured males, whose ages were unknown early Monday, were taken to the hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, Howard said. Where they were treated was not being released out of concern that they were involved in an ongoing feud with the offenders.

“Detectives are currently investigating all angles, including any possible link between one or all of the victims and that of the offenders,” Howard said. “There is a probability that the incident may not have been a random act of violence.”