Police: Man shot to death during argument at Englewood gas station

A man was shot to death late Saturday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

At 11:18 p.m., the 27-year-old was in an argument with another male in the parking lot of a gas station in the 6600 block of South Halsted when the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the right shoulder and right arm and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release information on the fatality.

No one was in custody early Sunday as Area South detectives investigated.