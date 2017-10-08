Police: Man shot to death during attempted carjacking in Noble Square

A man was shot to death during an attempted carjacking early Thursday in the Noble Square neighborhood, police said.

About 2:05 a.m., the 28-year-old man was dropping off a female acquaintance in the 1200 block of North Greenview when another male exited a white vehicle nearby and attempted to carjack the victim, according to Chicago Police.

The man refused to give up his vehicle and the suspect fired shots, striking the man in the torso, police said. The man tried to drive away, but crashed into a parked vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

No other injuries were reported. Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.