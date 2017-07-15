Police: Man shot to death during East Garfield Park robbery attempt

A 60-year-old man was shot to death during an attempted robbery Saturday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

The man was walking on the sidewalk at 4:55 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Franklin when an armed male confronted him and demanded his money, according to Chicago Police. The suspect then shot the man in the left shoulder during an ensuing physical struggle before running away east on Franklin.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.