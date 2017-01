Police: Man shot to death in Austin

A man was shot to death late Tuesday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

The man, thought to be in his 20s, was driving north at 11:27 p.m. in the 100 block of North Central when someone in a black SUV opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the head and body and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.