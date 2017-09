Police: Man shot to death in Austin

A 30-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday in the West Side Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

About 3:05 a.m., he was in the 500 block of North Leclaire when someone shot him in the chest from an SUV, police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

Area North detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.