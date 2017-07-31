Police: Man shot to death in Belmont Central

A man was shot to death early Monday in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said.

About 12:20 a.m., the 21-year-old was standing near a porch in the 2400 block of North Meade when another male fired shots from across the street, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm, which penetrated his chest, police said. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.