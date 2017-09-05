Police: Man shot to death in Calumet Heights

A man was shot to death late Tuesday in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 10:15 p.m. and found the man lying dead on the sidewalk, police said. He had been shot in the back and head.

The man has not yet been identified, but he is thought to be 20–30 years old, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting are currently unknown, police said. The incident remains under investigation by Area South detectives.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately report the fatality.