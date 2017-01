Police: Man shot to death in East Garfield Park

A 21-year-old man died Friday afternoon after being shot in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, Chicago Police said.

He was outside when he got into an argument about 4 p.m. in the 600 block of North Central. At least one person then fired shots, police said.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately confirm the fatality.