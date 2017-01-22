Police: Man shot to death in East Garfield Park

A man was shot to death late Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

The 23-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle about 11:15 p.m. in the first block of North Sacramento when someone in another vehicle fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the left thigh and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.