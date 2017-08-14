Police: Man shot to death in Evanston

A man was shot to death early Monday in north suburban Evanston.

Officers responded about 2:45 a.m. after a 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head during a fight with another male on Howard Street near Chicago Avenue, according to Evanston police. The shooter then ran away northbound.

The man was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the fatality.

Several witnesses have been located and were speaking to investigators, police said. Additional details were not available.