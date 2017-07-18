Police: Man shot to death in Grand Crossing

A man was shot dead Monday night in the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

Police responded about 9:40 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 7900 block of South South Chicago and found the man lying unresponsive in a vacant lot, police said.

The man, who is believed to have been between 25 and 30 years old, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the fatality.

A vehicle was seen driving away from the scene, but the circumstances of the killing remain unknown, police said. Area South detectives were investigating.