Police: Man shot to death in Gresham

A man was shot to death Tuesday night in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The 27-year-old was shot in the head and chest at 6:22 p.m. in the 8900 block of South Morgan, according to Chicago Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately confirm the death. No other details were available.