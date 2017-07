Police: Man shot to death in Gresham

A man was killed Thursday morning in a Gresham neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 11:02 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Justine, according to Chicago Police.

They found a man, believed to be in his 20s, shot inside of a vehicle, police said.

More details, including the circumstances of the shooting, weren’t immediately available.