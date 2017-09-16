Police: Man fatally shot in head during argument in Jeffery Manor

A man was slain Saturday evening in a Far South Side Jeffery Manor neighborhood shooting, according to Chicago Police.

The 33-year-old was arguing with someone at 8:47 p.m. in a driveway the 9700 block of South Merrion when the other person took out a gun and shot him multiple times in the head, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.

There was no one in custody as Area South detectives conducted a homicide investigation.