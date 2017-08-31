Police: Man shot to death in Morgan Park

A man was shot to death early Thursday in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

He was found about 5 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso in the 11100 block of South Ashland, according to Chicago Police.

The man, thought to be between 45 and 50 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release information on the fatality.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.