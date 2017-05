Police: Man shot to death in North Lawndale

A man was shot to death Tuesday morning in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Karlov, and found the 34-year-old victim lying in the street unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the head and torso, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the fatality.