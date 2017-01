Police: Man shot to death in South Austin

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot Monday afternoon in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

He was on a porch at 11:36 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Hubbard when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he died.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately provide information on the fatality.