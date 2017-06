Police: Man shot to death in South Chicago

A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday evening in the South Chicago neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened about 8:35 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Brandon, according to Chicago Police.

The 32-year-old was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.