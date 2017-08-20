Police: Man shot to death in University Village

A man was shot to death early Sunday in the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side, police said.

The 22-year-old was standing outside about 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Maxwell when a vehicle drove up, two people jumped out and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information on the fatality.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.