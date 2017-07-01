Police: Man found shot to death in University Village

A 30-year-old man was found shot to death Saturday morning in the University Village neighborhood, authorities said.

He was found when officers responded to a report of a man slumped over inside a running vehicle about 9:50 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Hastings, Chicago Police said.

He had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed the death and said the man was 30 years, but did not release his identity.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.