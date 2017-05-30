Police: Person shot to death in Washington Heights

A person was shot to death Tuesday night in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

Officers responding to a call of a person shot at 8:26 p.m. found an unresponsive male next to a vehicle in the 1000 block of West 103rd Street, Chicago Police said.

The male, whose age was not immediately known, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.