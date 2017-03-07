Police: Man shot to death on Near West Side

A man was shot to death late Sunday in the Illinois Medical District on the Near West Side, police said.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot about 11:35 p.m. and found the 39-year-old man lying face down in the 1800 block of West 14th Street, according to Chicago Police.

He had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release information on the fatality.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.