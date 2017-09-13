Police: Man shot to death on Near West Side

A man was fatally shot early Wednesday on the Near West Side, police said.

At 12:03 a.m., he was with a group of males in the 2300 block of West Madison when two more males walked up and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The 40-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

No one was in custody early Wednesday as Area Central detectives conducted a homicide investigation.