Police: Man shot to death on SW Side

A man was shot and killed Monday night in the Leclaire Courts neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

The 38-year-old was on the sidewalk at 10:55 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Lawler when two people walked up to him and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.