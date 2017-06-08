Police: Man shot to death while driving in Englewood

A man was shot to death late Saturday while driving in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

About 10:40 p.m., the 39-year-old was driving west in the 300 block of West 57th Street when someone fired shots, striking him multiple times in the torso, according to Chicago Police.

The man’s vehicle then struck a fence, police said. Officers eventually found the man in the vehicle and he was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.