Police: Man shot to death while driving on Lake Shore Drive

A man was shot to death early Wednesday while driving on Lake Shore Drive in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side, police said.

About 3:45 a.m., the 25-year-old was driving a Lexus south in the 2300 block of North Lake Shore Drive when another vehicle pulled alongside and someone inside shot him multiple times, according to Chicago Police. The Lexus then crashed into the center median.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately confirm the death.

The southbound lanes of Lake Shore were closed from Belmont to Chicago while authorities investigated, police said.