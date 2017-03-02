Police: Man shot while looking for parking spot on NW Side

A 20-year-old man was shot in the head while looking for a place to park a car in the Belmont Central neighborhood early Friday on the Northwest Side.

About 4:40 a.m., a friend was with him in the vehicle when they saw between six and eight people standing on a sidewalk in the 2500 block of North Mango, according to Chicago Police.

The group started chasing their car and one of them opened fire, hitting the man in the back of the head and on the side of his body, police said.

He kept driving to Community First Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said. He was going to be transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

No one was in custody for the shooting.