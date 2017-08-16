Police: Man snapped photos of girl, mother in Arlington Heights

Surveillance photos of a man and his vehicle, who is suspected of taking cell phone photos of a girl and her mother while they were shopping at Target on Sunday in Arlington Heights. | Arlington Heights police

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected of taking photographs of a girl and her mother at a store Sunday morning in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

The mother told investigators that the man was following her and her daughter, taking photos with his cell phone while they were shopping about 10:15 a.m. at the Target store in the 1700 block of East Rand Road, according to Arlington Heights police.

The suspect was trying to snap the photos while his cell phone was at his hip level, police said. When confronted, he left the store and jumped into a Toyota Camry with an Illinois license plate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Arlington Heights Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-STOP. Anonymous tips can be made via texting keyword 847AHPD and the message to 847411. Callers may qualify for a case reward of up to $1,000.