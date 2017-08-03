Police: Man stabbed 60-year-old during Old Town burglary

A man has been charged with repeatedly stabbing a 60-year-old man during a burglary Tuesday morning in the Old Town neighborhood.

Andre Bingham, 50, was charged with armed robbery, burglary and aggravated battery of a victim over 60, all felonies, according to Chicago Police.

Bingham broke into a business in the 1600 block of North Wells about 6:55 a.m. Tuesday and stole property, police said.

Two men, ages 60 and 49, arrived at the business and discovered the burglary, police said. They confronted Bingham, who stabbed the older man multiple times.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

18th District officers responded and Bingham, of the West Town neighborhood, was taken into custody, police said. He was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.