Police: Man stabbed to death during argument in Chatham alley

A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death during an argument late Sunday in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

He was arguing with another male about 11:45 p.m. in the alley in the 400 block of East 79th Street when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the man multiple times in the body, according to Chicago Police. The suspect then ran away.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the death.