Police: Man stabbed to death in Gresham

A man was stabbed to death early Sunday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

He was found about 12:40 a.m. lying face down in an alley suffering from stab wounds to the head and neck in the 8500 block of South Peoria, according to Chicago Police.

The man, thought to be between 40 and 45 years old, was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigating.