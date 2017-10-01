Police: Man stole two vehicles, fired shots in South Loop

A man stole two vehicles and fired shots near a busy intersection in the South Loop Tuesday afternoon.

At 1:28 p.m., the male in a yellow jacket approached a person in the 3700 block of West 16th Street, pulled out a gun and demanded their silver Buick, according to Chicago Police. He drove off in the Buick.

A few minutes later, the same suspect demanded a white BMW from another victim at Roosevelt and Clark, police said. He fired shots before driving off in the BMW.

No injuries were reported, police said.