Police: Man threatened Burger King employee with knife in Libertyville

A man is charged with assault for allegedly threatening a Burger King employee with a knife last week in north suburban Libertyville.

Officers were called at 3:45 p.m. May 16 to Burger King, 1326 S. Milwaukee Ave., for a report of a dispute between an employee and a customer, Libertyville police said.

Fitzgerald Hamblin, 46, of Waukegan, got into an argument with the employee when he was asked if he was going to eat or loiter in the restaurant, police said. A customer who felt threatened by the argument asked the Burger King employee to walk her to her car. While in the parking lot, Hamblin pointed a knife at the employee.

Hamblin left the parking lot, but officers located him in the 400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, police said. He was charged with assault and released on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond.